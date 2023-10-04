Man Charged In Police Chase Bound Over

October 4, 2023







A man who was chased down by police in Howell Township is headed to trial.



48-year-old Carl George Prince faces 12 felony charges that include assaulting police, fleeing police, and possession of methamphetamine following his arrest on August 27th.



His case was bound over for trial following an exam on Monday in 53rd District Court in Howell.



The chase involved both Howell Police and Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputies who followed Prince through Howell and Cohoctah Townships at speeds over 70mph until officers stopped him near a gas station at Oak Grove Road and Sanford Road.



Prince has a history of being violent with police and served prison time back in 2019 for assaulting an officer.



Prince remains jailed on a $500,000 cash/surety bond. Future court dates are pending in Livingston County Circuit Court.