Busy Holiday Travel Period Kicks Off at US Airports

December 21, 2023

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



It’s get out of Dodge time for most Americans traveling over Christmas, and Detroit Metro Airport is no exception.



DTW is projecting 1.5 million passengers between Christmas and new year, with the TSA warning Thursday will be one of this busiest this holiday season. Spokesperson Matt Morawski urges passengers to arrive early and know the rules before you go.



“If you’re bringing gifts with you, don’t wrap them before you get on the airplane. Make sure you wrap them when you get to your destination because just like your suitcases, any sort of gift will need to go through security and be screened, and if it’s wrapped, you’re going to be disappointed when they have to open the present you spent time wrapping,” he told WHMI News.



Whatever you take, make sure you have a valid ID.

“If you come here without your ID, you’ve traveled a little way to get to the airport, it will be difficult to get through security without your ID,” said Morawski, who added this is a very common issue at TSA security checks.



Detroit Metro this season offering destination pass kiosks.

“If you have family coming into town or you’re taking someone to the airport and don’t want to just drop them off at the curb, you can park your car, go inside. These kiosks are in both terminals, where you can scan your ID, scan it and get what we call a ‘boarding pass.’ Print it out,” says Morawski.



“So, you can take your family, even if you’re not traveling, go with them past security and take them to their gate. Hang out with them. Spend a little extra time with them. And it’s completely free.”