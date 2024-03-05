Brighton Area Women's History Roll of Honor Announces 2024 Class

March 5, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Brighton Area Women's History Roll of Honor has announced the 2024 class of honorees.



The Roll of Honor celebrates the diverse accomplishments of women of the greater Brighton area.



This year’s honorees include Kate Lowry, Tara Patrick McCrackin, Darlene McManus, Toni Reese, Lynn Strong, and Sara Walker. Also honored with Outstanding Historical Accomplishments by Young Women are the 2022 and 2023 Brighton Varsity Girls Lacrosse Teams, and the 2024 Brighton Varsity Pom Team.



Each will be introduced at tonight’s Joyce A. Powers Memorial Lecture to be held at Oak Pointe Country Club in Genoa Township beginning at 7pm. The event is free and open to the public. The lecture will feature retired American History teacher Claire Dahl. She’ll discuss the history of the Willow Run B-24 Bomber Plant and the legacy of Rosie the Riveter.



The Class of 2024 honorees will officially be inducted at a ceremony on August 10th at the Brighton District Library.