Deadline For 2023 Brighton Women's History Roll Of Honor

January 31, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Today marks the nomination deadline for potential candidates for induction into the 2023 Brighton Area Women’s History Roll of Honor.



The program is now in its 20th year. Since 2003, the Roll of Honor has recognized women who have achieved prominence or significantly contributed to the Brighton community while having lived, worked, or been affiliated with the area for an extended period of time. It was established to inform, enlighten and inspire the accomplishments of area women. Over the past two decades, the Roll of Honor has since grown to include 113 women and 8 Athletic Championship Honorees.



Advisory Council member Beth Walker told WHMI they have quite a distinguished group of women who have made an impact in many different walks of life. She says honorees have demonstrated accomplishments in all sorts of fields of endeavors including professional or those of an enduring nature in the social, cultural, economic, or political well-being of the community, state, or nation.



The 2023 honorees will be announced during National Women’s History Month at the Joyce A. Powers Memorial Lecture on March 8th and then honored during a recognition ceremony in August.



More information is available in the provided link and attachments.