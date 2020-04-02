Utility Repairs Set For South Third Street In Brighton

April 2, 2020

Utility repairs on South Third Street in the City of Brighton are forcing a road closure.



City of Brighton employees will be performing sanitary sewer repairs on South Third Street this Friday and Saturday. The work will require the closure of South Third Street between Brighton Lake Road and Fairway Trails. Motorists are asked to follow all detour and construction signage for their safety and the safety of those working in the area. The City says patience is appreciated as crews perform needed maintenance to infrastructure. Residents whose homes are within the closure area will be able to access their property.



Any changes to the work schedule will be posted on the City of Brighton’s website and Facebook page.