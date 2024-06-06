Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Veterans Park In Brighton Township

June 6, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for the newly constructed Veterans Park in Brighton Township.



The park is located at 5330 Old US-23 and boasts a range of amenities that are aimed at providing a space for reflection, recreation, and inclusivity. It features an Armed Forces Tribute Area, an inclusive playground, picnic shelters, a half-court basketball area, a War Dog Memorial, and a dog run.



The inclusive playground allows children of all abilities to play together. It’s been designated as a Gold Universal Playspace by the non-profit Unlimited Play - making it the first gold-certified playground in Michigan.



Funded through federal dollars, the township also acknowledged the contributions of various citizens whose efforts were said to be instrumental in bringing the project to fruition.



Township Manager Brian Vick said they extend their sincere gratitude to everyone who contributed to the realization of Veterans Park. He said their generosity and dedication have made the vision a reality and they eagerly await the opportunity to celebrate together at the event to honor veterans and the unveiling of the park.



The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at the park at 5:30pm on Monday, June 17th. It will be proceeded by a gathering at 5pm with remarks from officials and honored guests. Those looking to attend are encouraged to arrive early.