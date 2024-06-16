Ribbon Cutting Ceremony At Brighton Township's New Veterans Park

June 16, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set Monday evening for the newly constructed Veterans Park in Brighton Township.



The park is located at 5330 Old US-23 and boasts a range of amenities that are aimed at providing a space for reflection, recreation, and inclusivity. It features an Armed Forces Tribute Area, an inclusive playground, picnic shelters, a half-court basketball area, a War Dog Memorial, and a dog run.



The inclusive playground allows children of all abilities to play together. It’s been designated as a Gold Universal Playspace by the non-profit Unlimited Play - making it the first gold-certified playground in Michigan.



The project was made possible through federal funds and contributions from various citizens whose efforts were said to be instrumental in bringing it to fruition.



The ribbon cutting ceremony will begin promptly at 5:30pm at the park, with remarks from officials and others. A 3-rifle volley and taps will be performed by the Brighton VFW Post 4357 Honor Guard.



An unveiling of the War Dog Memorial will also take place, with a moment of silence and a dog howling team in memory of fallen war dogs.



SELCRA games and activities are also planned. Those looking to attend are encouraged to arrive early.



A complete event schedule is attached.