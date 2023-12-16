Brighton Township Hosting Red Cross Blood Drive

December 16, 2023

Brighton Township is hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive this coming week.



The drive will be held at Brighton Township Hall, located at 4363 Buno Road on Thursday from noon to 6pm.



Donors can save up to three lives with each pint of blood given.



Township officials said the “gift of life is the most precious gift of all” and they ask that people consider giving back this holiday season by scheduling an appointment to donate.



Appointments can be made via the provided link or by calling 800-733-2767.



An event flyer is attached.