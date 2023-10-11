Hammer Threat Brings Out SWAT Team To Brighton Township

October 11, 2023

The Livingston Regional SWAT team was called out to an incident in Brighton Township in which a man threatened his neighbor with a hammer.



At around 4:20pm Monday, Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to the 5000 block of Knowlson Drive for a felonious assault complaint. Initial investigation revealed a 32-year-old Brighton resident had threatened his 57-year-old neighbor with a hammer.



Upon arrival, Deputies attempted several methods of contacting the 32-year-old male resident with no success. Considering the offense and the suspect's known criminal history, the Livingston County Regional Crisis Negotiation Team and Livingston Regional SWAT were activated.



After multiple failed attempts to speak with the suspect, a search warrant was obtained. The Livingston Regional SWAT made entry into the home and placed the 32-year-old subject into custody. He was lodged in the Livingston County Jail.



No injuries were reported, and this incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.



Livingston County Deputies were assisted on scene by Livingston County EMS, Livingston County Regional Crisis Negotiation Team, Livingston Regional SWAT, Green Oak Police Department, and Livingston Central Dispatch.