Brighton Streetscape Project Progressing

April 29, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Work is progressing on the Streetscape project in the City of Brighton.



Most of the existing sidewalks have been removed on both sides of Main Street between Hyne and West. When the sidewalks are removed, crushed concrete is added in its place and compacted for stability. Additionally, walkways have been delineated for pedestrian safety.



DTE Energy has removed many of their cobra style streetlights and the project electrician removed several of the decorative streetlamps and started layout of new electrical that needs to be replaced. The cement from the sidewalk and the park area at the Millpond was removed and the contractor has begun placing the forms and pouring concrete.



The crosswalk electrician, who is different from the project’s general electrician, removed 3 of the 10 crosswalk sign bases in Phase 1 of the construction area and will be back to remove the rest.



For the coming week, all sidewalk removal is anticipated to be completed. The project electrician will be performing work moving from west to east beginning from First Street.



Crosswalks have also been established at Hyne and West Streets. The City advises that the crosswalk at West Street will be removed in a week or two and then pedestrians will need to use the crosswalk at Grand River. The Hyne Street crosswalk will still be available. The change was made for safety purposes within the working construction site.



Other changes have also been made for parking. After a request to consider allowing on-street parking between First Street and Hyne, the City says a discussion was held and it was determined that it will be safe to allow parallel parking there. Due to the width requirements and the contractors needing to be able to go through the area in question with equipment and supplies, it was said to be the safest choice overall. However, if issues arise that could affect vehicle, pedestrian or the contractor’s safety, the area could be closed.



It is anticipated that sidewalks will be removed between West Street and Grand River sometime next week. Storm sewer materials are due to arrive shortly and the contractor is planning on starting the storm work next week.



Finally, the City advises that after some concerns about the messaging on the PCMS sign on I-96, the message will be changed from “Seek Alternate Route” to “Follow Detour” in an effort to keep visitors coming to downtown.