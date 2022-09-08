Brighton's Smokin Jazz & Barbecue Blues Festival Returns

September 8, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Brighton's 16th Annual Smokin' Jazz & Barbecue Blues Festival will fire up on Friday in downtown Brighton.



The event is put on by the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce and will run from 5 to 11pm Friday and from noon to 11pm Saturday.



Organizers say award-winning barbecue will once again be smokin' up Main Street from Grand River to First Street; serving up ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, pork tenderloin, sweet treats, specialty mac n' cheese and more.



Local and national jazz and blues bands will be performing live at the beer tent located on Mill Pond Lane, in the municipal parking lot behind Great Harvest Bread Company. The Brighton Rotary will have a bingo tent and a free children's area on Saturday will feature interactive games. A blow-up obstacle course will be available throughout the event, a mechanical bull in the music area, and a cornhole tournament back in the music tent area.



