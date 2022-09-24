Brighton Area Schools Kicks Off Pink Week Monday

September 24, 2022

Pink Week is planned in Brighton Area Schools this coming week - an annual community service spirit week that benefits local cancer care.



Downtown Brighton will be painted pink during the district-wide event with many students and athletic teams donning pink during the week. Last year’s event raised over $33,400 for the St. Joseph Mercy Brighton Cancer Center.



Lunch activities include a car bash, bake sale, pie in the face, and the annual raffle for high school students. There are also a variety of community events the public can participate in or just come out to support.



On Tuesday, some downtown businesses will be having a shopping night and donating a portion of their proceeds to BAS PINK WEEK. Wednesday marks a Pink Run, Thursday is a Powderpuff Game, and Friday is the PINK OUT football game that honors survivors. Organizers say there are also multiple events happening at various schools in the district. The elementary schools will compete in a Coins (or Cash) for a Cure contest, while Maltby and Scranton also have numerous events running in their buildings.



