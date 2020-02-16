Amended Budget in Brighton Area Schools Marks 4.8% increase

February 16, 2020

The Brighton Area Schools Board of Education approved the amended budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year at its meeting Monday night. Superintendent Greg Gray says he is pleased that the revised budget, totaling $81.6 million, is within $100,000 of projections.



Gray says that the projection for the fund balance at the end of the fiscal year in June is $8.9 million, which he remarks is an incredible turnaround for a district that several years ago was in the throes of a multi-million dollar deficit.



The original 2019-20 budget passed last June totaled $77.8 million. The amended budget, amounting to $81.6 million, marks a 4.8% increase from the original budget, Gray saying that’s primarily due to an increase in enrollment. The Brighton Area Schools operates on a levy of 7.19 mills in taxes and receives $8,111 per pupil in state aid, which is called the Base Foundation Grant.(TT)