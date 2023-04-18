Water Main Repair In City Of Brighton

April 18, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Water main repairs will force an overnight road closure in the City of Brighton.



A City DPS crew will be repairing a broken water main on Brighton Road beginning at midnight on Wednesday, April 19th. The work will require the closure of the eastbound lane of Brighton Road, just west of the High School entrance.



The City advises that it is unsure how long the repair will take, but motorists should plan for the closure to last throughout the day on Wednesday.



A map showing the location of the work is provided.