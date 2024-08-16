Brighton Purchasing Three Trash Compactors for Downtown

August 16, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The City of Brighton is buying three trash compactors to be installed downtown.



City Manager Gretchen Gomolka this week said the goal is to bring the service under Brighton's current contract with Waste Management, eliminating the multiple companies and trucks that currently serve downtown.



"Total for the three installations is just over $22,000," she said. "Going forward, the pickup of the trash will be picked up by the users of those compactors, just like we do on Mill Pond Lane. We send out bills and they pay for their share of it. Just like a residential user pays for their waste pickup."



Brighton officials also plan to work with Waste Management on how to possibly reduce trash odor, especially near restaurants.



"I know when it's really hot, if the compactors are near restaurants you tend to have things that are decomposing," said Gomolka. "So depending on where these ones are, if restaurants are using them, that could be the risk."