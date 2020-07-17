Brighton Police Say No Problems With New Mask Requirements

July 17, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An update on police enforcement when it comes to Michigan’s latest COVID-19 mask requirements was given during the Brighton City Council’s virtual meeting held Thursday night.



Councilman Jim Bohn inquired about how the police department is enforcing Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order toughening requirements for people to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic. People must wear facial coverings in indoor public spaces and crowded outdoor spaces, with limited exceptions. The order also mandates businesses open to the public deny service or entry to customers who refuse to wear one. Violators are subject to a misdemeanor fine. Law enforcement agencies across the state are taking different approaches with some enforcing the order and others ignoring it.



Brighton Police Chief Rob Bradford reported that really nothing has changed for them and they’ll continue to educate people – saying the new order has really put the burden on the businesses and employees. He says businesses have to refuse service to violators and if that happens, then they’ll respond for trespassing or disorderly conduct. Bradford said they have no problem responding and have had voluntary compliance from everyone they’ve educated, which has been "fantastic." He said they haven’t had to write one citation and the City has been really good. Bradford noted officers could issue tickets but they would be for disorderly conduct or trespassing. If a ticket was for a violation of the emergency order, then that paperwork would be sent to the prosecutor’s office.



Meanwhile, Chief Bradford commented the department is moving forward with the process to receive accreditation status through the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission. The department must comply with best practices and meet the highest standards for law enforcement agencies and the profession in the state. The Commission will visit the department and complete a rigorous review of Brighton Police’s operations, facilities, administrative practices, policies, and procedures. Earlier this year, the Howell Police Department became the first and only in Livingston County and one of only 24 law enforcement agencies in the State of Michigan to achieve accreditation.