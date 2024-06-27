Brighton Man Killed in One-Car Crash in Ann Arbor Township

June 27, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



Police have now identified the Brighton man who was fatally injured when his vehicle ran off an Ann Arbor Township road and hit a tree. The single-car accident occurred last Saturday, June 22nd, at about 8:40 p.m.



Washtenaw County Sheriff’s deputies say that a car driven by 65-year-old Jerry Havranek of Brighton went out of control at the intersection of Huron River Drive and Foster Road, left the roadway, and struck a tree.



Passersby, and later, emergency responders, both attempted to resuscitate the victim using CPR, but Havranek couldn't be revived.



It was the second fatality of the year at that intersection. The sheriff’s office says a 43-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash at the same location in May. The cause of the most recent crash remains under investigation by the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.