Spring Book Sale At Brighton District Library

April 8, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Friends of the Brighton District Library will host its Spring Book Sale later this month.



Thousands of books, DVDs, audiobooks, and CDs will be on sale for all ages and all interests, priced from 50-cents to $1.



The sale runs April 25th – 30th at the Library.



Members of the Friends group will have first access to the sale on Tuesday, April 25th from 4pm-7pm. Memberships will be available at the door for those wishing to search the stacks early for first picks of the selection.



The sale opens to the public Wednesday, April 26th and Thursday, April 27th from 10am-7pm; Friday, April 28th from 10am-5pm; Saturday, April 29th ($5 Bag Day) from 10am-5pm; and Sunday, April 30th (Free Day) from 1pm-3pm.



Friends President Marsha Luetjen said the Book Sale selection is vast and varied, the books are in great condition, and all profits support the library through program sponsorship, equipment upgrades, and other necessary financial needs. She noted that due to the hard work and creativity of their volunteers, Board of Directors, and generous donors, their storage unit has been filled. Now, she says everyone can come to the sale and enjoy perusing through thousands of neatly displayed, gently used books.



The Friends of the Brighton District Library is a non-profit organization that actively works to further build funding for the Library. Funds from memberships, book sales, and special events go toward programming, equipment, and services for all Brighton community members.



More information about the sale as well as some past and current achievements of the Friends group is available in the attached release.