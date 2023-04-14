Brighton Kicks off Streetscape Project by Digging for Gold

April 14, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The City of Brighton kicked off their downtown Streetscape Project with a groundbreaking ceremony and “Digging for Gold” prize giveaway.



The event took place in front of the Brighton Mill Pond on Main Street.



City officials, including Mayor Kristoffer Tobbe, along with engineers and city planners were there to discuss the highly-anticipated upgrades to the downtown area.



The event included a “Digging for Gold” contest with $5,500 worth of gift cards and prize giveaways, where guests used a shovel to dig for prizes at the groundbreaking site. The top prize included a custom ring designed by Al Hummer of Ore Creek Jewelers, valued at $2,100.



More information on the Streetscape Project can be found at the provided link.