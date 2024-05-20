BHS Girls' Flag Football Team Trounces Saline at Detroit's Ford Field

May 20, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



The Brighton Bulldog girls flag football team completed an undefeated season Sunday with a lopsided, 42-0 drubbing of Saline for the Dawgs' third consecutive win. The game was played at Ford Field in Detroit, with an estimated 200 or so family and friends from the Brighton area cheering on the Bulldogs to victory.



After the game, Head Coach Brian Lemons told WHMI that, in his words, “They did awesome — they saved the best for last.” Lemons was referring to Brighton’s other two victories. The Bulldogs also held Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard and Holly scoreless in convincing wins of 30-0 and 36-0, respectively, earlier in the season.



Quarterback Sophia Moir was responsible for 184 passing yards and five Bulldog TDs, and Junior Michaela McGuire led Brighton on the ground with three touchdowns.



Lemons says a 3-game season is a short one and he hopes the NFL and Lions expand the season to include more games next year. The first year, 2023, was a pilot program with just four teams. But this year the league expanded to 24 teams in five divisions, with Brighton being in the “All Grit” League.



At some point, Lemons says he will have a season-ending pizza party, at which time he will hand out certificates to the girls to recognize their accomplishments.



Game stats:



Defense vs. Saline



Maggie Capilla 5 Tackles-2PBUs

Lauren Forcier INT

Genavieve Cox INT



7 drives-66 yards (9.43 yards per drive allowed)



Season Totals:

22 drives

226 Yards allowed

10.27 yards allowed per drive

75.33 yards per game

7 INTs

0 points



Offense vs Saline:



Rushing:



9 att/92 yards



Leading Rusher: Forcier 39 yards



Passing:



13/21 - 246 yards, 6 TD, 1 Int



Moir - 184 yds, 5 TDs



Receiving



McGuire, 120 yds, 3 TD

Adamczyk - 1 TD

Chiles - 1 TD

Jabari - 1 TD



2 point Conversions:

Moir

Jabari

Stevenson