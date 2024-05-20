BHS Girls' Flag Football Team Trounces Saline at Detroit's Ford Field
May 20, 2024
Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com
The Brighton Bulldog girls flag football team completed an undefeated season Sunday with a lopsided, 42-0 drubbing of Saline for the Dawgs' third consecutive win. The game was played at Ford Field in Detroit, with an estimated 200 or so family and friends from the Brighton area cheering on the Bulldogs to victory.
After the game, Head Coach Brian Lemons told WHMI that, in his words, “They did awesome — they saved the best for last.” Lemons was referring to Brighton’s other two victories. The Bulldogs also held Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard and Holly scoreless in convincing wins of 30-0 and 36-0, respectively, earlier in the season.
Quarterback Sophia Moir was responsible for 184 passing yards and five Bulldog TDs, and Junior Michaela McGuire led Brighton on the ground with three touchdowns.
Lemons says a 3-game season is a short one and he hopes the NFL and Lions expand the season to include more games next year. The first year, 2023, was a pilot program with just four teams. But this year the league expanded to 24 teams in five divisions, with Brighton being in the “All Grit” League.
At some point, Lemons says he will have a season-ending pizza party, at which time he will hand out certificates to the girls to recognize their accomplishments.
Game stats:
Defense vs. Saline
Maggie Capilla 5 Tackles-2PBUs
Lauren Forcier INT
Genavieve Cox INT
7 drives-66 yards (9.43 yards per drive allowed)
Season Totals:
22 drives
226 Yards allowed
10.27 yards allowed per drive
75.33 yards per game
7 INTs
0 points
Offense vs Saline:
Rushing:
9 att/92 yards
Leading Rusher: Forcier 39 yards
Passing:
13/21 - 246 yards, 6 TD, 1 Int
Moir - 184 yds, 5 TDs
Receiving
McGuire, 120 yds, 3 TD
Adamczyk - 1 TD
Chiles - 1 TD
Jabari - 1 TD
2 point Conversions:
Moir
Jabari
Stevenson