Brighton's Fire Marshall Receives Official Designation

September 18, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A local fire marshal has been honored for his professional excellence.



The Brighton Area Fire Authority reports that Fire Marshal Richard Boisvert successfully completed the process that awards the professional designation of “Fire Marshal”, a designation according to only 188 others worldwide. The Commission on Professional Credentialing (CPC) met in July to make the classification official.



According to a release, the voluntary program is designed to recognize individuals who demonstrate their excellence in seven measured components including experience, education, professional development, professional contributions, association membership, community involvement and technical competence. In addition, all applicants are required to identify a future professional development plan. A comprehensive peer review model is used to evaluate candidates seeking the credential. The CPC awards the designation only after an individual successfully meets all of the organizations’ criteria.



The fire authority says the achievement signifies Boisvert’s, “commitment to his career in the fire and emergency services.” The professional designation is valid for three years.