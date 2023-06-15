Brighton District Library Hosts Presentation on James Webb Telescope

June 15, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Space enthusiasts are invited to check out an exciting presentation of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).



The Brighton District Library is hosting the special presentation on June 27 from 7-8 p.m. to explain the historic photos taken by the JWST, its capabilities, and how the scientific instrument has changed our understanding of the universe.



According to NASA, the JWST is one of the most powerful scientific instruments ever built. Attendees will learn about the different instruments onboard the JWST, including the Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam), Near Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec), and Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), and how they work together to observe the universe.



The event will be presented by NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador, Liam Finn, who was born and raised in Ireland, but now lives in Michigan. He has been involved in a wide range of educational and outreach initiatives in an effort to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers.



Registration for the event is required. A link is provided below.



The Brighton District Library is located at 100 Library Drive, Brighton, MI 48116.