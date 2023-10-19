Brighton City's Annual "Name a Snow Plow" Contest Underway

October 19, 2023

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





In a tribute to the City’s of Brighton’s snowplow operators, city officials are accepting entries in their latest “Name a Snowplow” contest.



According to a press release, the hope of the contest is to give residents a greater connection and awareness of the imposing equipment used to clear areas of snow each winter. Community members can submit names by e-mail…then during the second round of the contest, you’ll be able to vote for favorites to name five members of the snow plow fleet.



Winning names will be added to plows so you can easily identify them during the 2023/2024 plowing season.



E-mail submissions to info@brightoncity.org by Sunday November 12th.



There are very few limits to the types of names you can submit. Obscene and offensive names will not be selected. Winners will have an opportunity to have their photo taken with the truck bearing the name they submitted.



The following are last season's winning names, so participants should submit something different:

Snowbegone Kenobi

Ctrl+Salt+Delete

Plowasaurus Rex

Plowy McPlowerson

Scoop Dogg



Snowplow operators work long hours in tough winter weather conditions to keep motorists safe throughout the city. You are asked to give them plenty of room and practice safe driving while they are clearing area roadways.