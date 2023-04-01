Grand River Resurfacing Project Starts Monday

April 1, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The first phase of the Grand River Resurfacing Project in the City of Brighton begins Monday.



The phase will include the removal and replacement of various curbs, sidewalks, and driveway approaches. Work will occur from Cross Street to North Street and is anticipated to last approximately one month.



The City advises that motorists will experience intermittent lane closures and traffic delays throughout the area.



In addition to the intermittent lane closures, the right lane of north/westbound Grand River between O’Doherty and Kissane will be closed on Monday from 7am to 5pm. Traffic delays should be expected.



The second phase of the project will be the resurfacing of Grand River from Cross to the city limits at Appian Way. That work will occur in the overnight hours and the City will issue further advisories in regard to that phase.