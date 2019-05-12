City Fees To Increase In Brighton

May 12, 2019

Utility fees and fees for certain services will go up in Brighton for the new fiscal year, which starts July 1st.



City Finance Director Gretchen Gomolka says that most notably, the various cemetery fees will be higher. She also says while many fees the city charges will stay the same, some other fees charged for services will go up. That includes water and sewer - which Gomolka tells WHMI will go up a combined 8.1%.



At the May 2nd council meeting, resident Susan Backhaus criticized council for charging the same rates for Pine Creek Ridge customers that city residents are charged for sewer and water, rather than assessing a premium price, since they are township, and not city, residents. City Manager Nate Geinzer replied that the contract for Pine Creek Ridge is under review by the city and is being re-negotiated. (TT)