Brighton City Council Okays $190K for Two New Police Interceptors

February 26, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Brighton Police Department is getting a pair of new Ford Police Interceptor Explorers. City Council on Tuesday approved the purchase, and equipping both vehicles, for roughly $190,000.



Chief Brent Pirochta said the two new vehicles will replace the department’s oldest patrol vehicles still in service.



“Both vehicles will be purchased via state bid pricing through Lunghamer Ford, and include a 5-year extended bumper-to-bumper warranty, which also carries a zero dollar deductible, which is huge for us,” Chief Pirochta told council.



The cost is covered through Brighton’s current police millage.



“The two vehicles that will be replaced, what’s the mileage on those?” asked Mayor Pro Tem Jim Bohn.



“Anywhere between 75 to 85,000,” Pirochta replied. “The reason why we do that 5-year extended warranty and we cycle through them, it allows us the ability to sell those vehicles when there’s still usable life on them, to other municipalities.”



The chief expects the two new Interceptors to arrive by the end of the year.



More information is in council’s packet attached below.