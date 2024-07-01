Asphalt Treatment To Begin Mid-July In City Of Brighton

July 1, 2024







An asphalt treatment designed to rejuvenate and preserve streets will be taking place in the City of Brighton.



In mid‐July, the City’s contractor, Pavement Technologies, will perform an asphalt treatment called Reclamite on various streets. It’s sprayed on a road surface and used to extend the life of asphalt streets.



When first applied, it’s pink in color and sticky but will eventually become clear. Then a layer of fine sand is spread on the Reclamite to reduce the stickiness and tracking of the substance. Approximately 24 hours later, the sand is swept up. Some Reclamite material, as well as the sand, will remain, but will eventually dissipate.



The City advises it can take approximately two weeks for the material to be absorbed into the asphalt, so during that time, the surface may continue to be sticky. While both the color and stickiness will wear away, it can be tracked onto driveways until it is completely dry.



It's advised that anyone traveling on a road that has been treated, and doesn’t want the material to be on their driveway, should park on the roadway.



The City says it has used the treatment in other areas in the past with good success. The City said it understands that it may be unsightly and inconvenient at first, but the color will eventually fade and the stickiness will be gone.



A map of the streets is attached.



For more information, visit the provided link.