Free Mobile COVID Vaccine Clinic At Brighton Chamber

April 27, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County residents have an opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile clinic in Brighton.



Through a partnership with Work Skills Corporation and Wayne Health Mobile Unit, the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce will be offering free Moderna Vaccines at the Chamber this Wednesday, April 28th from 9am to 4pm. The second dose and return date would be Wednesday, May 26th. The chamber is located at 218 East Grand River.



The clinic is open to anyone age 18 and older. Those interested are asked to schedule an appointment at 810-534-6101.