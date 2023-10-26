Brighton School Board Approves Summer Tax Collection

October 26, 2023

The Brighton Area Schools Board of Education this week unanimously approved a summer tax resolution which authorizes the collection of taxes during the summer.



At its meeting this week, Superintendent Matthew Outlaw told the board that the Brighton district has approved a summer tax resolution every year since 2007. The resolution will enable the district to levy 100% of local property taxes on July 1st of next year. In order to do so, the district is required to adopt a resolution by Dec. 31 of the prior year.



If the board did not take action to approve the authorization, the district could not collect local tax revenues until December of 2024. The result would be a financial hardship since the academic year starts in early September. In addition, school districts have regular expenses during the summer months when school is not in session. Without the ability to collect taxes in the summer, the district would be forced to borrow large sums of money in order to meet payroll and other expenses until December tax revenues arrived.