John Conely Seeks Brighton School Board Seat

July 20, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A local businessman has filed for one of four open seats on the Brighton Area Schools Board of Education.



The filing deadline for school board candidates to run in the November 3rd General Election is 4pm today. President Andy Burchfield, Vice President Alicia Reid, Secretary Roger Myers and Treasurer Bill Trombley are all up for re-election, with their terms expiring December 31st. Burchfield is not running for re-election.



Records show that all of the incumbents filed for re-election along with resident Catherine Tilles and local businessman John Conely. He previously served on the board and did not seek re-election when his term expired at the end of 2018. He was controversial at times, occasionally criticizing fellow board members and taking an adversarial position toward the unions that represent school employees, notably the teachers union. Conely unsuccessfully made a run for a seat on the Livingston County Board of Commissioners in 2016.