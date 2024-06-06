Brighton Alumni Association Awards Student Scholarships
June 6, 2024
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
Ten scholarships have been awarded to students in the Brighton High School graduating Class of 2024.
The Brighton Alumni Association awarded ten, $1,000 scholarships to students at a banquet held at Whispering Pines on May 28th.
The Alumni Association has awarded over $140,000 to Brighton graduates and helped over 135 students to further their studies since 1987.
The scholarships include:
Brighton Alumni Association
Bode Cooper U of M; Tyler Langley U of M; Josephine Morley MSU
GoLivCo - Horal Foundation
Mason Mullally Northern Michigan
Luke Newcomb Hope College
BHS Class of 63
Sophia Lerch MSU
BHS Class of 65
Luke Brower MSU; Zachary Knapp Albion College; Patricia Larkin Western Michigan
BHS Class of 71
Ava Hasson MSU
Pictured:
Front Row: Ava Hassan, Sophia Lerch, Patricia Larkins , Josphine Morley
2nd Row: Tyler Langley, Luke Newcomb, Bode Cooper, Mason Mullally , Luke Brower, Zach Knapp