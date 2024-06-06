Brighton Alumni Association Awards Student Scholarships

June 6, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Ten scholarships have been awarded to students in the Brighton High School graduating Class of 2024.



The Brighton Alumni Association awarded ten, $1,000 scholarships to students at a banquet held at Whispering Pines on May 28th.



The Alumni Association has awarded over $140,000 to Brighton graduates and helped over 135 students to further their studies since 1987.





The scholarships include:



Brighton Alumni Association

Bode Cooper U of M; Tyler Langley U of M; Josephine Morley MSU



GoLivCo - Horal Foundation

Mason Mullally Northern Michigan

Luke Newcomb Hope College



BHS Class of 63

Sophia Lerch MSU



BHS Class of 65

Luke Brower MSU; Zachary Knapp Albion College; Patricia Larkin Western Michigan



BHS Class of 71

Ava Hasson MSU





Pictured:



Front Row: Ava Hassan, Sophia Lerch, Patricia Larkins , Josphine Morley



2nd Row: Tyler Langley, Luke Newcomb, Bode Cooper, Mason Mullally , Luke Brower, Zach Knapp