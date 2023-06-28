Participants Sought For Brighton 4th Of July Parade

June 28, 2023

Registration is open for the City of Brighton’s annual 4th of July parade.



The parade will go on, although the route will be a little bit different due to all of the construction on Main Street.



The new parade route this year will start near Meijer at Second and Cross Streets. The parade will travel down Second Street, to Center Street, turn onto First Street and then onto Main Street.



Brighton Area Fire Deputy Chief Mike Evans tells WHMI they need more participants to register for the parade – floats, walkers, and community groups. The parade will take place on Tuesday, July 4th and steps off at 10am. Evans noted the route has been modified a little bit due to the construction going on downtown but the parade will still end at the High School as in years past.



Per tradition, the Fire Department will be bringing out its ladder truck to spray down the kids again – which has been a very popular part of the event. Evans says they wanted to make sure that was still a part of the festivities but the location will be different. He says the spray-down will be occurring on 1st Street, one block north of Main Street – basically behind Bourbons Restaurant.



Registration information is available in the provided link.