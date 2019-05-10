Brennan Urges Supreme Court To Reject Removal Request

May 10, 2019

A suspended Livingston County judge is urging the state Supreme Court to reject a recommendation from a judicial watchdog agency to remove her for misconduct.



53rd District Court Judge Theresa Brennan filed her response Thursday with the court, saying the Judicial Tenure Commission's findings are "erroneous." The commission disputes Brennan's claims. The commission also has asked the high court to order Brennan to pay costs, fees and expenses of more than $35,000. The agency cited several instances of misconduct, including failing to disclose relevant facts regarding her relationship with former State Police Detective Sean Furlong, her failure to disclose her relationship with an attorney representing a litigant in a case before her, failing to immediately recuse herself from her own divorce case, tampering with evidence in her divorce case and lying under oath.



Brennan was barred from hearing cases last June after the commission filed its formal complaint. She's continued to receive pay and benefits. Meanwhile, Brennan is facing three felony charges brought by the Michigan Attorney General's office, which charged her in December with perjury and tampering with evidence, all related to her divorce case. A decision by Genesee County District Court Judge David Guinn on whether she should stand trial on those charges is expected June 26th. (JK)