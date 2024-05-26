Boy Drowns at Oakland County's Holly Recreation Area

May 26, 2024

Tom Tolen



Police say an 11-year-old boy drowned at a lake in the 8,000-acre Holly Recreation Area of Oakland County’s Groveland Township.



According to Michigan State Police, the child was playing with another boy near the beach Saturday afternoon when he went under. According to the other boy, his friend then suddenly surfaced and yelled “Help!” before going under again. At that point, people on shore began searching for the boy, to no avail. He was found by police divers about an hour later. CPR was attempted but the boy couldn't be revived.



The child was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim is not being identified at this time. Police say there is no lifeguard at the beach and stress that children should not go in the water unattended by an adult where there is no lifegurd on duty.