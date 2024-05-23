Local Road Projects Scheduled Next Week

Jessica Mathews





More local road projects are planned following the Memorial Day holiday weekend.



Next Tuesday, drainage work will take place on Bowen Road between Tooley Road and Brewer Road in Howell Township. It should take about a day and Bowen Road will be closed to thru-traffic.



Then starting next Wednesday, two cross culverts will be replaced under Nicholson Road between Grand River and Converse Road in Handy Township.

The Livingston County Road Commission advises that on Wednesday, May 29th, Nicholson Road will be closed at 4933 Nicolson Road (detour required for all traffic). On Thursday, May 30, Nicholson Road will be closed between Grand River and 4623 Nicholson Road (detour required for all traffic). On Friday, May 31, the disturbed areas from the culvert replacements will be re-paved. (EMS vehicles will be able to get through, if necessary, but no other traffic). The work is expected to be completed next Friday, weather permitting.



Another one-day project is planned next Thursday only on Fowlerville Road between Hayner Road and Mohrle Road in Conway Township. Two cross culverts under the road will be replaced. Fowlerville Road will be closed to all traffic from Hayner Road to 9800 N. Fowlerville Road.