Bond Work Continues at Hartland CS with Classes Starting Aug. 14

July 23, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Students at Hartland Consolidated Schools go back to class in about three weeks, though bond work is continuing at several buildings.



"We're doing roofing replacement at the high school on all the asphalt areas. We're doing Creekside and a section of Farms (Intermediate), there's a back section there, and we're doing the entire building of '51,'" said Matt Marino, the district's director of transportation and operations.



"We have not started (on '51') yet. We were supposed to do that last week, then we got that heavy rainfall."



A new parking lot and boiler at Creekside Elementary, along with various other projects are expected to be finished in time for the new school year.



During Monday's organizational meeting, Trustee Meghan Glabach received unanimous support to remain board president. Trustee Kristin Coleman was elected vice president, but there was no consensus on board treasurer and secretary.



Meanwhile, teachers, staff and parents continued to criticize the so-called "Clean Slate" board members Michelle Blondeel, Glenn Gogoleski and Greg Keller, citing a recent district-wide survey in which nearly sixty percent of respondents felt their opinions were valued either "some or none of the time."