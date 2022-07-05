Rep. Bollin Named "Emerging Leader" By GOPAC

July 5, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local lawmaker has been recognized as an “emerging leader” by a Republican state and local political training organization.



Republican State Representative Ann Bollin of Brighton Township was recently recognized as one of GOPAC’s 2022 Class of Emerging Leaders.



A press release states that GOPAC recognizes legislators who have demonstrated promise in positively impacting their state and rising within the Republican ranks.



Bollin is one of 25 legislators nationwide to receive the recognition.



Bollin commented that she works hard to be a strong voice for the community and represent their conservative values at the state Capitol – adding it’s an honor to be recognized for that work.



The release states the prestigious program is a year-long initiative to educate future Republican legislative leaders. The program is said to equip participants with information to help legislate more effectively and ultimately achieve leadership roles within their state.