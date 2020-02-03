Boil Water Notice Issued After Water Main Break

February 3, 2020

A boil water advisory has been issued for some Livingston Community Water Authority customers in Brighton Township.



The Boil Water Notice applies to the Country Club Subdivision, located north of Grand River and west of Old US-23. According to a notice from the authority, a water leak was reported at about 6pm Sunday in the intersection of Weber and Military Streets. Attempts were made this morning to close valves to isolate the water main break and open the emergency connection with the City of Brighton, but officials say the valves would not shut off the water and allow the repair to be made. With freezing temperatures coming at night, the decision was made to shut down the system within the subdivision and repair the water main.



As a result, a boil water advisory was issued for 72 hours or until testing confirms everything is clear. The advisory is intended for any water that will be used for human consumption. You’ll find complete details through the attachment below. (JK)