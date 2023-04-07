Man Charged In Construction Site Theft Heading To Trial

April 7, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Howell man has been bound over for trial in connection with a case involving a stolen vehicle and diesel fuel from a construction site.



43-year-old Bobby Gene Cross III was in court this week and waived his exam, sending his case to Circuit Court for trial. His arraignment there was waived and future dates are pending.



Cross is charged with two felonies - operating a chop shop, and receiving and concealing stolen property. He’s also facing a misdemeanor larceny count. Those charges are tired to an incident on January 22nd in which someone witnessed him stealing diesel fuel from a construction site off Oak Grove Road. Information provided later led the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office to a home on Fisher Road.



The vehicle witnessed at the construction site was found in a pole barn on the property and it was found to be reported stolen out of Fenton. All of the vehicle components were said to be missing and a Ford F-350 was also found in the barn. Deputies further found a 55-gallon drum used to steal fuel at Cross’s girlfriend’s house.



Meanwhile, Cross is charged in a separate case in Circuit Court stemming from an incident on June 26th, 2022. He’s charged with one count of receiving and concealing stolen property over $1,000 but less than $20,000 and another count of larceny between $1,000 and $20,000.



Cross is scheduled to appear for a pre-trial in that case on April 21st.