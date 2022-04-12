Michigan's Polka Maestro Dies

April 12, 2022

Ken Rogulski / krogulski@whmi.com



The polka music star of Michigan, Marshall Lakowski has died. Lakowski, who went by the stage name of Big Daddy drew crowds just about where ever he performed. His punchy arrangements and familiar melodies were a favorite for dancers. Born in Parisville Michigan, near Harbor Beach, Big Daddy later moved to Detroit, made scores of polka albums and later started a thriving tour business. He died of congestive heart failure. Big Daddy Lakowski was 85.