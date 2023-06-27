Small Fire Forces Evacuation Of Best Buy In Brighton

June 27, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A small fire forced the brief evacuation of the Best Buy store in Brighton this afternoon.



Crews with the Brighton Area Fire Authority responded around 1:15 after store employees called 911 to report a piece of equipment was smoking and had caught fire.



Deputy Fire Chief Mike Evans tells WHMI a small fire was caused by a battery in a Hi-Lo used in the stock area on the sales floor that had an electrical short.



Evan said there was no active fire, just a fair amount of smoke throughout the building. He said they were able to disconnect the batteries and it took a couple of minutes to get all of the smoke out of the building.



Evans said staff did a great job of evacuating everyone, noting everyone was already out when they arrived on scene.



The store re-opened within roughly half an hour.



Brighton Police assisted on scene.