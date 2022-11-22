Donations Sought For Community Thanksgiving Lunch In Fenton

November 22, 2022

news@whmi.com





Anyone in need of a hot meal or somewhere to spend their holiday is invited to a free community Thanksgiving lunch.



Thursday will mark the 8th annual Thanksgiving Lunch put on by The Barn Fenton restaurant and the Warda Foundation. The lunch will run from 11am to 2pm and is free to anyone and everyone in need of a hot meal or somewhere to spend their holiday. Donations and volunteers are also still being sought.



Owner Jason Warda told WHMI the community has always been very supportive so this is his way of giving back and thanking the people who have been so good to him. However, with inflation and other factors, he says this year has been tough – noting usually they get more help than they have people to help.



Warda says they’ll typically serve around 100-120 people in-house and have busses that pick up people from all over Genesee County if they can’t get transportation. He says they also serve around 120 meals that they send out to those who can’t make it in.



Warda said they usually try to get around 20 turkeys, 10 hams and 20 pies. As of Tuesday morning, he says they were still a little short on turkeys and hams - which has never been the case and usually by this point people have already volunteered to handle those things.



Warda said he thinks it’s a sign that many people are struggling right now and those who have been able to be generous and contribute in the past haven’t been able to this year.



More information is available in the provided link.