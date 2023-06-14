Balloonfest-Inspired Fundraiser To Benefit Torch 180 & Howell Chamber

June 14, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Balloonfest-inspired fundraiser is underway to benefit a local non-profit and the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce that offers Livingston County residents a chance to own a commemorative piece of art that makes a difference.



The Howell Chamber partnered with local artist Susan Pominville to raise funds for Torch 180, a non-profit restaurant in Fowlerville where people with disabilities learn the skills needed to work in the restaurant industry. It has a working café and coffee shop that teaches students culinary and management skills to prepare for restaurant jobs and careers.



20 hand-numbered and signed limited-edition prints of Pominville’s original oil painting, SKY, inspired by the Michigan Challenge Balloonfest, are being offered for sale on the chamber’s website and at the event. Each of the prints is signed and numbered by the artist and comes with a certificate of authenticity.



The Chamber sponsors Balloonfest - which now in its 38th year and will take place June 23rd through the 25th.



Howell Chamber President Janelle Best said “Torch 180 is a natural fit with the Chamber and a wonderful opportunity to work together for the greater good of our region”.



Best told WHMI the print is “absolutely stunning” and very vibrant and bright – and it’s printed on a very high-quality paper that actually makes it look 3D.

Best noted that Pominville is also a graphic designer that has worked with the Chamber on their Balloonfest programs for many years. She designed the cover for this year and then utilized that for an oil painting, which is what the print is. Pominville will also be painting live on-site during Balloonfest weekend.



As for the fundraiser, Best stressed it’s a wonderful opportunity for the two to partner as everything the Torch 180 is doing is very aligned with the Chamber’s mission and vision as far as training and making sure there is a local workforce but also retaining and educating talent.



Complete information about the fundraiser is available in the provided link.