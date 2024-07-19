Online Registration Deadline Monday For August Primary Election

July 19, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Monday is the last day for Michigan citizens to register online or by mail to vote in the state’s August 6th Primary Election.



Eligible residents can register to vote online at Michigan.gov/Vote or by mailing, or scanning and emailing, a completed application to their local clerk by Monday, July 22nd.



Applications are available online via the provided link or at local clerk’s offices.



To be eligible to register to vote in Michigan, an individual must be a Michigan resident, a United States citizen, 17.5 years of age (18 by Election Day), and not currently serving a sentence in jail or prison.



Michigan residents can check their voter registration status at Michigan.gov/Vote.



Voters who already have their absentee ballot are encouraged to mail it asap to avoid postal delays, or hand-deliver the ballot to their clerk’s office or secure ballot drop box. All ballots must be received by clerks by 8pm on Election Day to be counted.



Early voting sites will be open statewide Saturday, July 27th through Sunday, August 4th. Polls will be open on Election Day from 7am to 8pm.