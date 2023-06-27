Athleta Shoplifter May be Suspect in Theft At Children's Store

June 27, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Police are reviewing photos of a suspect who may have robbed two separate retail stores within the past two months.



The Green Oak Township Charter Police Department says that last Thursday, June 15, at 1:13 p.m. an unknown female entered the Athleta store and managed to conceal 11 items before passing all points of purchase and leaving the store.



The department posted to social media that the shoplifted items included 10 tank tops and 1 pair of shorts, totaling $559.00.



The female suspect is similar in stature and facial appearance to a woman who is suspected to have robbed an Ann Arbor children's store nearly a month earlier.



According to The Little Seedling, located on W. Stadium Blvd. in downtown Ann Arbor, the store's owner noticed a woman on their recorded security footage enter the store on May 18 and take 30+ small figurines called “Tonies” from the display. The small figurines typically sell between $15-$35 each.



The security footage also showed the woman's purse- which appeared to be fuller upon leaving, compared to when she entered the store.



On social media, The Little Seedling posted footage of the female suspected to have taken the items from the store. A link to the store’s Facebook page is provided.



Green Oak Township Police said they are aware of the incident in Ann Arbor and have been in contact with The Little Seedling.



Any leads pertaining to the woman’s identity can be forwarded to Detective Hughes at (810)231-9626 Ext 240.



The first photo of this series is courtesy of The Little Seedling, pertaining to the suspected theft that took place on May 18.



The second and third photos in this series are courtesy of the Green Oak Township Police Department, pertaining to the Athleta robbery on June 15.