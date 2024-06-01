Art Of Restoration Program At Brighton District Library

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A one-of-a-kind artistic experience is being offered at a local library.



The artwork at the Michigan Capitol building is among the state’s most splendid treasures and Anthony Cairo is one of the artists keeping it that way.



Cairo will be at the Brighton District Library on Thursday, June 6th from 7 to 8pm. He’ll present a history of the decorative arts inside the Michigan Capitol, a background of his work in plein air painting, and conclude with a live demonstration of his techniques.



About his work and process, Cairo said “The complex and endless beauty of the natural world is my greatest influence. I still find magic in these spaces, and they have become my greatest teacher. I value the miraculous and complex color harmonies observed in nature primary to subject matter. I choose subjects that inspire me through their lyrical depth in color and atmosphere. This approach helps me to think more abstractly about what I’m painting, why I’m painting, and forces me to try new things”.



Cairo is a traditional artist working for the Michigan State Capitol. His landscapes and plein air works can be found in various private galleries throughout the United States.



Respiration information is available in the provided link. An event flyer is attached.