"Arise And Shine" Women Empowerment Brunch Thursday

April 23, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An upcoming conference aims to empower, inspire, and celebrate women in the community.



Livingston County Habitat for Humanity will host its Women Empowerment Brunch, Arise and Shine, this Thursday from 9am to 1pm at Hidden Springs Church in Howell. It’s a half-day conference that features speakers, brunch, and a celebration of shining women. This year’s theme is "Empowering the WHOLE woman".



Among the speakers are Jen McClure, who says she empowers women through life coaching and in her role as a Sales Director with Mary Kay Cosmetics. After walking through a wilderness season from breakdown to breakthrough, she says it’s her mission to help women move from feeling stuck to thriving.



Another speaker is Carolyn LaPan, a Certified Functional Nutrition and Lifestyle Practitioner specializing in uncovering underlying imbalances.



Ticket information is available in the provided link.