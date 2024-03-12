Apply for Paid Summer Internship At Livingston Co. Road Commission

March 12, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Up to six seasonal summer interns will start in May, working alongside road crews, directing traffic through construction zones.



The starting pay is $14 an hour, with opportunities for a raise after the first month.



All jobs are outdoors between 7am and 3:30pm, but the road commission is willing to be flexible.



Applicants must be at least 18 with a valid driver’s license, and pass a pre-employment drug test and physical.



Apply at the link below, or call (517) 546-4250 for more details.