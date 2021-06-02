Bollin Named To NCSL Committee

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A local lawmaker has been named to a national committee that works to advance the effectiveness of state legislatures.



State Representative Ann Bollin of Brighton Township was recently appointed to serve on the executive committee of the National Conference of State Legislatures. The NCSL represents legislatures not only across the country, but also in territories and commonwealths of the United States. Its mission is to advance the effectiveness, independence, and integrity of legislatures in support of state sovereignty and protections from unfunded federal mandates.



Bollin said in a release, that the NCSL offers many beneficial resources that lawmakers in all 50 states rely on. She called it a tremendous honor to be selected to serve on the committee and she looks forward to working with leaders across the country to help steer the NCSL’s work in the coming year.



The former clerk in Brighton Township for 16 years, Bollin is currently in her 2nd term in the Michigan House where she serves as the Assistant Majority Floor Leader, chairs the House Elections and Ethics Committee, and serves on the House Appropriations Committee.