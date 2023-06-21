Public Assistance Sought With Animal Abuse Case

June 21, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The public’s assistance is being sought in connection with an animal abuse case in Putnam Township.



Animal Control deputies were dispatched Wednesday to a residence in the 9000 block of Farley Road on the report of an animal abuse complaint.



The residents reported that at approximately 7pm on Tuesday, they were taking their garbage to the roadway when an older model Burgundy / Maroon in color Chevrolet Impala was driving past and they witnessed a small black kitten be thrown from the window of the moving vehicle.



The residents began rendering aid to the kitten, which was bleeding and injured before it ran away. On Wednesday, the kitten returned to the residence and Animal Control was contacted to pick up the kitten. It was transported to the Livingston County Animal Shelter, where it was checked out by veterinarians and determined to not have any significant injuries.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Animal Control Deputy LeBombard.



The Sheriff's Office reminds animal owners that there are resources available to surrender animals in a humane way.